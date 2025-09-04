All safaris suspended in Corbett Tiger Reserve due to heavy rainfall

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ramnagar, 3 Sep: The incessant heavy rainfall battering Uttarakhand has thrown normalcy out of gear and cast a pall over tourism, prompting authorities to suspend all safari activities in the renowned Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve until further notice.

Exercising abundant caution in view of persistently adverse weather, the reserve administration has halted day safari operations in selective tourism zones such as Garjia, Dhela, and Jhirna, where visitors had been enjoying morning and evening safari rides even during the monsoon. According to the Director, Corbett Tiger Reserve, Saket Badola, initial assessments indicate that the park has already suffered losses in excess of Rs 1.25 crores owing to the present spell of rainfall, with the overall damage from recurrent deluge running into several crores. This move follows alerts issued by the administration and is aimed at prioritising the safety of tourists, given the extremely unpredictable weather.

Today, the district administration in Nainital once again issued a heavy rainfall alert, compelling the cancellation of the morning safari. Speaking informally to some local journalists, Badola observed that the prevailing atmospheric conditions remain highly unstable, and therefore it has been deemed improper to resume tourist operations at this stage. He asserted that safaris would now only be resumed once the weather stabilises and conditions return to normal.

It may be recalled that the Corbett Tiger Reserve attracts lakhs of visitors, both domestic and international, each year by offering spectacular glimpses of tigers, elephants, leopards, and other rare wildlife. However, during the monsoon, forest trails become treacherous with slippery tracks and swelling streams and rivers, posing significant hazards to tourists and safari vehicles, a risk the park administration is unwilling to tolerate for the sake of public safety, most entry points are closed for tourists during the monsoon period except some points where day safari was being permitted.

Badola asserted that constant monitoring of the situation is being undertaken, and safaris will be resumed promptly once the circumstances are deemed safe.

The suspension of safari operations has dealt a significant blow to all those associated with the tourism sector in the region, including guides, vehicle operators, hotel and resort proprietors, who are facing loss of income. Local residents too have supported the administrative decision, acknowledging that the safety of human life and property needs to take precedence. The recent downpours have further exacerbated the situation, causing extensive infrastructure damage in the reserve, such as waterlogging and erosion at several forest outposts, forcing park staff to relocate to safer sites. Officials have cautioned that, if the rainfall persists, the monetary losses could escalate further.