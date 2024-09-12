All traffic lights must be repaired within 2 weeks: Arun Mohan Joshi

IG, Traffic, reviews DICC functioning

Dehradun, 11 Sep: IG and Director, Traffic, Arun Mohan Joshi today inspected the Doon Integrated Command & Control Centre (DICC) located at ITDA Dehradun in which its functioning was reviewed. During the inspection, Joshi also tested traffic related equipment such as the challan process, including that of RLVD (Red light Violation Detection) cameras and SVDS (Speed ​​Violation Detection System) cameras. He also had a look at the ongoing monitoring of traffic system during the inspection.

In the review, regarding keeping the traffic signals installed in Dehradun functional, the SP, Traffic, Dehradun was directed to coordinate with the departments concerned and get all the faulty traffic lights repaired within two weeks. Joshi stressed that, in case the faulty traffic lights are not repaired within the stipulated time period, possible legal action could be taken. In case the faulty traffic signals are not made functional even after making all possible efforts at the district level, then his office should be informed immediately.

Regarding the challans being issued by RLVD cameras, the SP, Traffic, Dehradun was asked to ensure that the virtual lines of the intersections/triangles where RLVD cameras are installed are also determined by the Project Manager, DICCC, at each intersection/triangle and only after that the challan related to Red Violation should be issued.

Joshi ordered that large information boards should be installed at the places in Dehradun where RLVD and SVDS cameras are installed, displaying, “You are under the surveillance of the camera, please follow the rules of red light”. Due to this, the common citizens will also not remain unaware of this traffic process. The entire process of challans being done through RLVD and SVDS cameras was observed in which instructions were given that appropriate action be taken in respect of challans in which mobile number is not being displayed so that challans do not remain pending for a long time.

It was disclosed during the inspection that ECBs (Emergency Call Boxes) have been installed at 107 places on the crossings/triangles of Dehradun, for the common citizens to make emergency calls in case of emergency and for information about buses. He also witnessed a video recording of the functioning of ECB in which till now a total of 1,5401 citizens have received help.

Joshi directed the Operational Manager, MSI (Master Solution Integration), DICCC to make the ECB system more effective.

Joshi also monitored the work of traffic personnel appointed for enforcement action in Dehradun for a while. At present, enforcement, monitoring and traffic operation is being done from the control room through RT Sat in DICCC. In this regard, the Director of Traffic, Uttarakhand, directed the SP, Traffic, to use more manpower in the enforcement action.