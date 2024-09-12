Subodh Uniyal Committee discusses regularisation of categories 3, 4 govt land

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Sep: A meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for regularisation of various categories of land in the state was held at the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali auditorium in the Secretariat, here, today. The meeting was chaired by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

In the meeting, discussion was held regarding illegal encroachment on Category 3 and Category 4 government land, as also other categories of government land.

The Forest Minister was informed on this occasion that reports have been sought from all the District Magistrates regarding such land. All but two DMs have already provided their reports.

The minister instructed the officials that work has to be done very seriously regarding the regularisation of land. He said that the sub-committee meeting should be called again as soon as possible so that decisions can be taken on these matters. Other topics including Kham land were also discussed at the meeting.

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, etc., were present at the meeting.