Alleged mastermind of UKSSSC paper leak case Kendrapal surrenders in Bijnor

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: In the UKSSSC exam paper leak case, alleged mastermind Kendrapal has surrendered in the Bijnor court. The CJM court has sent the accused to jail. Kendrapal lives in Teachers’ Colony in Dhampur (UP). In the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission paper leak case, STF has arrested 23 accused so far. At the same time, 60 candidates who allegedly are involved in copying the answers and procuring the leaked question paper have also been identified. According to STF, so far, about 80 candidates who appeared in this examination have come and recorded their statements. Most of them who recorded their statements are candidates who have claimed no role in cheating or procuring the leaked question paper or in indulging in any use of unfair means to clear the examination. Most of those identified as having indulged in cheating and using unfair means in the examination are reportedly absconding.