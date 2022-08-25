Yellow alert for Dehradun issued over next 48 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: The weather remained mostly clear in Uttarakhand till this afternoon. In the afternoon, however, Dehradun witnessed light to moderate showers bringing relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert of heavy rain in Dehradun and Tehri. Also, a possibility of light rain has also been predicted for Uttarkashi, Tehri, Chamoli and Pithoragarh districts.

Meanwhile, Kumarkheda near Narendranagar bypass on Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway (NH 94) remained closed for traffic for the third day today. Due to the landslides caused by boulders falling from the hills, the road has remained blocked. There is a continuous landslide from the hills in this area. Under the alternative arrangement, small vehicles are being diverted to the road off the Police Training College. At the same time, vehicles are also being diverted to Narendranagar Ranipokhari motorway. But the movement of big vehicles remains banned.

Traffic from Rishikesh to Chamba has remained halted due to which the passengers as well as the vehicle owners are facing a lot of problems. Large and small vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road due to the closure of the road at the time of filing of the report. Commuters traveling from Rishikesh to Chamba, Uttarkashi and Ghansali are facing a lot of trouble due to the Gangotri national closure. Travelers have to travel via longer routes like Mussoorie-Dhanaulti, Kirtinagar-Dugadda, Devprayag-Gaza or Vikasnagar-Barkot to travel from Rishikesh to Chamba, Uttarkashi and Ghansali.

Badrinath Highway remained closed for four hours in Parthadip. Vehicular movement was closed here for nearly four hours due to a landslide at Parthadip on the Badrinath highway.

The landslide started at 4 a.m. today due to which vehicular movement was halted for about two hours. The vehicular movement started here at seven in the morning, but the highway was closed again at one in the afternoon, causing long traffic jams on both sides of the highway.