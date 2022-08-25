Seminar on Multi-disciplinary Research begins at GEHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 24 Aug: A three-day international symposium began today at Graphic Era Hill University to brainstorm on multi-disciplinary research possibilities. Experts from reputed institutes like Instruments Research and Development Establishment, Indian Institute of Science, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Forest Research Institute, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Uttar Pradesh Council for Agricultural Research, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, USA and India attended the seminar in online and offline modes.

Dr Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, and Dr Ajay Kumar, Director, Instruments Research and Development, DRDO, along with Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, Dr J Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Sanjay Jasola started the conclave by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

On this occasion, Dr Durgesh Pant said that today there is a need for intra, multi and trans disciplinary research in every field. Just as an atom or molecule has to be attached to another atom or molecule to survive, in the same way, it is necessary to be multi-disciplinary for good research. Through this seminar, there will be an open discussion between the students of Graphic Era and experts from India and abroad, so that new ideas can be taken forward. The new education policy also emphasises on computational intelligence, from quantum bits and IT to today’s gene editing.

“Nothing can happen in the world without science and technology. If we want to make Uttarakhand an ideal state by 2025, then we will also have to use science and technology,” he added. “Research should be done at a level that it would go from lab to land.”

Dr Durgesh Pant urged the students, teachers of Bhimtal and Haldwani campuses of the University present at the KP Nautiyal Auditorium to conduct multi-disciplinary research for the development (Yes I Can) of the country, state, block and villages.

In this symposium organised by Graphic Era Hill University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering and UCOST, all the participants were welcomed by Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University Dr J Kumar. He said that the main objective of the seminar is to encourage multi-disciplinary research by brain storming on the ideas shared among scholars, opinion leaders and students. Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Sanjay Jansola, said that Artificial Intelligence is a technology which will be used in every field in the future. The new education policy encourages multi-disciplinary education institutions and multi-disciplinary research.

On the first day, Dr Ajay Kumar, Director, IRDE, gave a presentation on ‘Contemporary Trends in Electro Optics’. Dr Chandramani Singh of IISC, Bangalore, joined the seminar online and gave his presentation on ‘Medium Access Control in FMCW Radar Networks’. Dr Anil Kumar of IIRS, Dehradun, gave a presentation on the use of machine/deep learning for remote sensing image processing.

On the second and third day of the seminar, Dr Devendra Arora of Purdue University, USA, Dr Himanshu Kumar of Texas University, Dr Sujit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh Council of Agricultural Research, Lucknow, Dr Devesh Pratap Singh of AIIMS, Gorakhpur, Dr Parmanand Kumar, Prof DK Lobiyal from JNU, New Delhi, and Dr Karan Singh will participate through online and offline modes.

Dean, Academics, Dr R Gauri, Graphic Era Hill University, Head of CSE, Dibyahash Bordoloi, Convenor Dr Satwik Vats, Amit Gupta, Naveen Garg, Dr Vikrant Sharma and faculty members of the department were present.