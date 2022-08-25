Graphic Era gets A+ Grade from NAAC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Aug: Graphic Era Deemed University has reached another level of success. NAAC, the largest agency of the Central Government that gives grades to universities and educational institutions, has further increased the grade of Graphic Era Deemed University. NAAC has awarded Graphic Era an A+ grade. This is another big success after a huge jump in the ranking of Graphic Era in the country.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) today accorded A+ grade to Graphic Era. NAAC has given this grade after several days of intensive testing and evaluation. This grade has been given on the basis of outstanding achievements like Graphic Era’s excellent placement, labs equipped with new technology, innovations and high level faculty.

With the announcement about A+ grade to Graphic Era, celebrations started in the university. Within no time, hundreds of faculty and students gathered in the BTech Auditorium. With this, dancing to the beat of drums started. Students danced and sang for a long time and expressed their happiness at this achievement.

Foreign students of the university also participated in this celebration. Sweets were also distributed in the university campus.

It is worth noting that Graphic Era Deemed University is the only university in the state which has been included in the top 100 universities in the Central Government’s NIRF ranking for the third consecutive year. This time Graphic Era has been ranked 74th across the country among the top hundred universities and has reached the 64th rank across the country in Engineering. Graphic Era has secured 65th rank across the country in Management. This session the placements up to Rs 50.17 lakh at graduation level have given a new identity to Graphic Era.

The poster of A+ grade of NAAC was released by Dr Kamal Ghanshala, President, Graphic Era Group of Institutions, and Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice-Chancellor, at a function organised to celebrate the success. Addressing the function, Dr Kamal Ghanshala gave the credit of this success to the students, alumni, teachers and parents. Professor Dr J Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, teachers and students of both the universities attended the function.