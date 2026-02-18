Ammar Rizvi urges CM Yogi Adityanath to reinstall statue of Sushila Tiwari in Lucknow

Garhwal Post Bureau

Lucknow, 17 Feb: Senior BJP leader and Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Sansadiya Sansthan (Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Institution), Dr Ammar Rizvi has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting the reinstallation of the statue of the late Dr Sushila Tiwari, wife of former Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Narayan Dutt Tiwari.

The statue which was earlier installed at the Nishatganj Bridge in Lucknow, was removed during recent road-widening works. In his letter dated today (17 February, 2026), Dr Rizvi reminded the CM of UP that he had earlier requested the statue be relocated to a suitable nearby site once the construction was complete.

With the widening work now nearly finished, Dr Rizvi expressed concern that the statue has not yet been reinstalled. He urged the Chief Minister to issue directions for its placement at an appropriate location near the Nishatganj Bridge, noting that several suitable spots are available in the vicinity.

Dr Sushila Tiwari, remembered for her contributions to public life, was the wife of Narayan Dutt Tiwari, one of the most prominent political figures to have served as Chief Minister of both Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.