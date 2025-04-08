An Evening of Reflection and Wit @ VoW Cafe with Ratna Manucha 

By Dr Tania Saili Bakshi & Nikita Aggarwal

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Valley of Words (VOW) Cafe on Sahastradhara Road was the setting for a literary session that drew a crowd of enthusiasts eager to dive into the minds of two distinguished authors. The event featured writer Ratna Manucha in discussion with Ajay Jugraan, whose background spans over three decades in law and a passionate commitment to poetry and storytelling.

The evening unfolded with Ratna Manucha, author of 34 books, sharing insights from her latest venture, Unfiltered – The Little Things. This collection marks a pivotal shift in her writing, focusing now on more personal and humorous narratives. Manucha, with a sparkling gleam in her eye, recounted her transition from the principalship of Little Flower School to a beloved figure in literature, “Writing has been a constant in my life,” she noted, “especially after closing the school doors three years ago. It’s my way of connecting with the world and leaving a legacy for my grandchildren.”

Her previous works, which include a wide array of children’s books and literature in English grammar, short stories, and poems, have been widely acclaimed. Her writing style, recognised for its simplicity and accessibility, has engaged readers across various demographics. Manucha’s books, such as Secrets of the Animal Kingdom and Hug Yourself, have been popular among both young readers and adults, demonstrating her versatility as a writer.

As Festival Director, Dr Sanjeev Chopra stated, “It has been a sheer pleasure engaging with Ratna on ‘Unfiltered: The Little Things’, for it is these which make life so colourful, cheerful and fun-filled. Ratna brings to the fore, with her special cryptic humour, the situations faced by those who have spent their lifetime in cantonments and provincial towns.”

Manucha’s literary acclaim is further evidenced by her stories being published in anthologies by prestigious publishing houses like Penguin Random House and the Children’s Book Trust. Furthermore, her middles continue to captivate readers in The Times of India, adding to her diverse body of work.

In Unfiltered: The Little Things, she has elaborated on how mundane events, like the emotional rollercoaster of a single WhatsApp group’s notifications, provide fertile ground for her stories. “One day it’s a birthday, the next, a funeral; it’s life encapsulated in notifications!” she exclaimed, drawing laughter from the audience. Her approach ensures that her humour remains personal and introspective, avoiding any offence, which has endeared her to readers worldwide.

As the session progressed, the discussion wove seamlessly between Manucha’s humorous anecdotes and Jugraan’s reflective narratives, painting a symphony of life’s simplicities turned into art. The interaction was not just an exchange but a lively dialogue, with the audience participating in discussions on everything from the therapeutic nature of writing to the joys and challenges of capturing the essence of Indian culture in words.

The Q&A session was particularly vibrant, with attendees seeking writing advice and how to authentically capture the nuances of everyday life. Manucha advised, “Write from the heart, and let your unique voice shine through the mundanity,” while Jugraan encouraged aspiring writers to “embrace every experience as a potential story”.

As the evening drew to a close, the crowd lingered, reluctant to leave the warm glow of shared stories and newfound inspirations. The event at VoW Cafe was more than just a literary discussion; it was a celebration of life’s unfiltered moments and the art of storytelling that binds us all. In the words of an attendee, “Today evening was not just about listening to stories but feeling them—a true reflection of life itself, narrated by masters of the craft.”