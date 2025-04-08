‘Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures’ at Dr Luthra’s Hospital

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Apr: World Health Day 2025 is being observed globally on 7 April, marking the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. This year, the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures” puts a spotlight on maternal and newborn health, launching a year-long global campaign to reduce preventable deaths and improve health outcomes for women and infants.

Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre is a distinguished institution with several advanced healthcare practices aimed at enhancing the quality of care provided to women. Under the guidance of Senior Gynaecologist and Laparoscopy Surgeon, Dr Arti Luthra, the centre is pioneering newer trends in minimally invasive procedures, effective pain management, and preventive screening measures.

Breast Cancer/ Cervical Cancer Screening and Vaccination

Preventive healthcare plays a crucial role in women’s health, and the centre is making strides in this area with the inclusion of breast cancer and cervical cancer screening and vaccination programs. Regular screenings are vital for early detection of potential health issues, and the team at Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre is committed to raising awareness about the importance of these screenings. Dr Arti Luthra emphasises that early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes and save lives.

The breast cancer screening initiative includes a comprehensive examination process, ensuring that women of all ages receive the attention they need. By educating and encouraging regular mammograms and self-examinations, the centre aims to empower women to take charge of their health. Additionally, the cervical cancer screening programme along with vaccination serves to protect women against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), which is a significant risk factor for cervical cancer.

Minimally Invasive Gynaecological Laparoscopic Procedures

One of the cornerstones of the new approach is the focus on minimally invasive gynaecological laparoscopic procedures. These techniques are revolutionising traditional surgical practices, offering patients the benefit of quicker recovery times, less post-operative pain, and minimal scarring. Dr Arti Luthra emphasises that these procedures not only improve surgical outcomes but also significantly enhance the overall patient experience. By utilising advanced techniques and state-of-the-art technology, the centre assures patients of high-quality care with improved safety and efficiency.

Effective Post operative & Labour Pain

In conjunction with these minimally invasive procedures, Luthra Maternity & Infertility Centre has been incorporating Epidural Analgesia during labour & delivery for 20 years. This effective pain management method aims to ensure that patients experience minimal discomfort.

Dr Arti Luthra and her team comprising Senior Gyn consultants Dr Daisy Pathak, Dr Vanita Archismati, Dr Yogita Rajawat, Dr Naina Kapoor, Dr Pallavi Singh, alongside the team of paediatricians and neonatologists Dr GDS Bajaj, Dr Sanjeev Jha, Dr Suraj Singh and Dr Prakash Joshi, are dedicated to prioritising patient comfort and satisfaction, making normal labour and delivery as seamless and pain-free as possible.