Appointment of full-time SDM demanded in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 2 Jul: There is a lot of resentment among the local public over non-appointment of a full-time Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Mussoorie. Mussoorie Women Congress President Jasbir Kaur has sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister demanding the appointment of an SDM as soon as possible.

Kaur said that, during the rainy season, the risk of landslides and other disasters increases in sensitive areas like Mussoorie. In such a situation administrative monitoring is very important. She said that the state government talks big about disaster management, but in a sensitive area like Mussoorie, neither a centre has been established, nor any preparation is visible in this regard. She also stated that at present there is neither an SDM nor a Naib Tehsildar in Mussoorie, due to which administrative work has comes to a standstill.

She also made serious allegations against Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi that he is ignoring the problems of the town and is not sensitive to public sentiments. Local people say that, due to administrative negligence, the common people are facing a lot of problems. The people of Mussoorie are now hoping that the government will pay attention and provide Mussoorie with its full-time administrative officer.