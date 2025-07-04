Doctors honoured on National Doctors’ Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Jul: Othe occasion of National Doctors ’ Day , doctors were honoured at the Maharishi Valmiki Shiksha Sanskar Kendra, operated at the sacred Shri Sanatan Dharma Mandir in Premnagar.

During the program, Dr Parmarth Joshi (Chief Medical Superintendent, District Sub-Hospital, Premnagar), Dr Anshika Jain (CMI), and Dr Sukanya were felicitated with ceremonial shawls and gifts by the temple and center as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service to society.

Center Director Parul Bishnoi extended heartfelt gratitude to the doctors for their valuable presence. Program chairpersons AK Kaul and Captain Purohit lauded the doctors for their invaluable contribution towards ensuring better health and well-being of humanity.

Dr Parmarth Joshi, in his address, announced free full-body checkups for the students of the center. Additionally, Arogyadham Trust distributed stationery items to the children.

Distinguished citizens and intellectuals present on the occasion included AK Kaul, Ravindra Makin, Captain Purohit, Parul Bishnoi, Om Prakash Chawla, Gulshan Makin, and Ravi Bhatia, among others from the city.