Action taken against illegal encroachments ahead of Kanwar Yatra

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 3 Jul: The Dehradun Police and the Municipal Corporation jointly took action today against illegal encroachments along the Kanwar Yatra route.

According to the police, a joint team ran a campaign from Natraj Chowk to Shyampur railway crossing in the Rishikesh area. During the drive, they removed goods kept outside shops and roadside stalls that were blocking the road. These temporary setups were creating problems in the smooth flow of traffic.

As part of the action, police issued challans to 25 people under the Police Act and collected a fine of Rs 12,500. More than 32 illegal encroachments were cleared from the roadside. All those involved were warned not to repeat such acts in the future, or strict legal action will be taken against them.

The police said that this campaign will continue in the coming days to ensure safe and smooth travel for Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.