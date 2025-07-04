Fire breaks out in scrap shop, controlled by Fire Brigade

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Jul: A major fire broke out last night in a scrap shop near Kargi Chowk, under the Vasant Vihar police station area. As soon as the fire was reported, police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and managed to bring the situation under control.

According to reports, local residents informed the authorities about the fire. Acting on the instructions of senior officials, four fire brigade vehicles were dispatched to the location. The fire personnel worked tirelessly to control the blaze.

The scrap shop belonged to Nainpal, son of Sheru, a resident of Saharanpur. He had rented the shop and stored a large amount of scrap material inside.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. It is suspected that the fire started due to a short circuit. The police have started an investigation to find out the exact cause of the fire.