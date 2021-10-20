Army carries out rescue operations in Nainital

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital, 19 Oct: The heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand since 18 October led to overflowing of the Nainital Lake, putting the lives of people in danger in Tallital and Nainital.

Many shopkeepers were stranded in their shops due to sudden spate of water and heavy currents.

The Civil Administration, Nainital, requested assistance and the Army rose to the occasion. A Flood Relief Column from Surveillance and Target Acquisition Battery of Panchshul Brigade was immediately mobilised under the aegis of Panchshul Brigade, Headquarters Uttarakhand Sub Area and Uttar Bharat Area at 9:45 a.m. and carried out rscue operations in Tallital in Nainital.

Over the next 6 hours, the Army Column rescued and successfully evacuated 30 people, which included 2 children. Rescue Operations concluded at 3:30 p.m. An additional Rescue Column of Surveillance and Target Acquisition Battery is being kept on the standby at Nainital Military Station to meet any unforeseen contingency.