Army Veterans ‘VoW’ in Military History and Strategy Session

By Tania Saili Bakshi

DEHRADUN, 25 Oct: The Valley of Words, Shabdavali, Military History and Strategy vertical headed by Lt Gen PJS Pannu (Retd) put the spotlight on distinguished military authors whose work wove together narratives of valour, dedication, security strategy and military experience.

The first session of Military History and Strategy had in attendance Lt Gen Shakti Gurung whose memoir, Breaking the Glass Ceiling, chronicled his journey as the first ethnic Gorkha officer to rise to the rank of Lieutenant General in the Indian Army . The book offered interesting insights into the Gorkha community, contributions, challenges faced within the military hierarchy touching upon and broader regional issues.

Sharing the stage with Lt Gen Shakti Gurung was Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia whose fascinating book ‘A General’s Odyssey – Giving up is not an option,’ took the audience through his journey through Rajouri, Uri, Kargil, Ladakh and beyond. With compelling anecdotes and insights from legendary leaders, the memoir offered essential lessons in strategy, emotional intelligence and the art of human connection.

The 2nd Military History and Strategy session revolved around Maj Gen Balraj Mehta’s book Commanding Excellence – Leadership Secrets: Lessons from a Seasoned Veteran to Ignite Passion and Drive in the 21st Century in which he described eternal leadership principles. The author spoke of his past experiences and offered in-depth analyses of strategic challenges and solutions pertinent to contemporary warfare. Following him Lt Gen AK Singh took to the stage with his book ‘Beyond the Battlefield: Spirituality as an Enabler of Military Leadership.’ A book that explores the role of Indian philosophical and spiritual traditions in enhancing military leadership giving practical leadership pointers distilled from decades of military experience.

Both the MHS sessions were well-attended by the young and old alike.

School students from Rashtriya Indian Military College, Cambrian Hall, St Joseph’s Academy and Him Jyoti School were in full attendance along with students from Graphic Era University who listened in rapt attention as the veterans regaled them with tales and anecdotes from their life in the Indian Army .

Summing up the session , Lt Gen Pannu stated, “ The four veteran general officers have described their experiences, which are diverse yet bring certain invaluable lessons for the young minds who would aspire to serve the nation in the Defence/Government Services, or in the corporate sector. He further added, “All officers have inspiring stories of combat on the Indian frontline and makes a reader familiar with areas unfamiliar to most. Historical to contemporary mix of their journeys have been full of excitement and inspiration.”