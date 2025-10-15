Aroon Purie to be Chief Guest at 90th Founder’s Day of The Doon School

Aroon Purie to be Chief Guest at 90th Founder’s Day of The...

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Oct: Aroon Purie, Founding Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of the India Today Group, will be the Chief Guest at The Doon School’s 90th Founder’s Day celebrations.

Eighty-year-old Purie, an alumnus of The Doon School, is from the 1960 batch.

Under Purie’s leadership and strengthened by the vision and capable stewardship of his dynamic daughter, Kalli Purie, the India Today Group has become India’s most respected and diversified media conglomerate, spanning print, television, digital, and social media. The Group publishes 10 magazines, including editions of leading international titles. Its flagship, India Today, is the country’s most influential newsweekly, and a benchmark for journalistic excellence.

The Group also operates four 24-hour news channels, including the leading Hindi news channel, Aaj Tak, and over 60 robust digital, mobile and social media entities. The Hindi news channel, Aaj Tak, is the first news channel globally on YouTube to reach 50 million subscribers.

An alumnus of the London School of Economics and a qualified Chartered Accountant from the UK, Purie completed the Advanced Leadership Initiative (ALI) Fellowship at Harvard University in 2024, joining a distinguished cohort of global changemakers.

Purie has served on the boards of several prestigious institutions, both in India and abroad. From 2009 to 2011, he was Chairman of FIPP (The International Federation of the Periodical Press) – the first Asian to hold the position. A true pioneer, Purie has been instrumental in transforming Indian journalism.

In recognition of his contributions, Purie was awarded the Padma Bhushan by the President of India in 2001.

The India Today Group began with the launch of India Today magazine five decades ago. Known for its integrity, credibility and independence, the Group has since evolved into a multi-platform media powerhouse. Today, its combined reach spans 750 million viewers, readers, followers, fans and subscribers. The Group recently launched India’s first AI news anchor called Sana.

Aroon Purie and his Oxford educated daughter, Kalli, who is the Executive Editor-in-Chief and Vice Chairperson of the India Today Group, are the driving force behind this institution, upholding its founding values in an ever-changing media landscape.