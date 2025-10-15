Condon House wins Overall Trophy at Wynberg Allen Athletics Meet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 13 Oct: Wynberg-Allen School, Mussoorie, hosted the “134th Annual Inter-House Athletics Meet 2025” on 11 October. The Guest of Honour on the occasion was Air Commodore Sanjay Khanna, an alumnus from the 80’s. The meet started with an impressive march past by the four houses to the marching tunes played by the Wynberg-Allen Marching Band. Manya and Kartik, the school captains, girls and boys, took the oath on behalf of participating athletes. The meet was declared open by the chief guest after the march past.

This year’s meet was special as a large number of former students of 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and so on were also present to witness and participate in the events planned for them. The athletics meet is planned during the reunion ‘Grata Domus 2025’ period, which started from 9 till 12 October.

The following athletes were declared individual champions in their respective divisions: Aarvi Rathee of Powell House in the junior girls’ division and Kaushik Gupta of Condon House in the junior boys’ division; Shivyana KC and Arnav Prakash of Allen House in the intermediate division; Manya Rawat of Powell House and Tenzin Pasang of Condon House in the senior girls’ and boys’ division, respectively.

The march past cake was awarded to Powell House. The best turn out cake was awarded to Allen House. The winner for the Tug-of-War (boys and girls) was Foy House. Condon House was declared the Overall Relay Winner. Bolli Vishwa of Powell House and Nandini Choudhary of Condon House were declared the fastest sprinters of the meet for the boys and for the girls, respectively.

The Elizabeth Davenport Trophy for the Best Athlete (Girls) went to Manya Rawat of Powell House. Armaan Varghese of Foy House was awarded with the Mike Harrison Trophy for the Best Athlete among Boys. Condon House was declared the Overall Champion of the meet.

The guests of honour awarded the certificates and trophies to the winners. Principal L Tindale congratulated all the winners and thanked all the officials, especially Headmaster Pradipt Radcliffe, Mr Champa and the physical education department for successfully conducting the meet.

Besides other dignitaries, the alumni present at the meet were Ajay Mark, Brijit Ganguly, Anita Templeton, Tanzin Dhargye, Sandeep Bhadhoo, Kamlesh Chand, Rema, Sanjay Gupta, Captain Suresh Khatri, Tarit Mohan, Aman Narula, Amit Jaiswal, Anand Prakash, Dr Wasif Raza, Suraj Saharan and a large number of Alumni from across the world.