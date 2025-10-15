The number of people committing suicide is growing rapidly not only in India but across the world. The reasons range from trivial to tragic. A child commits suicide for being refused play time on the phone, while a teen does so on being denied a new smartphone. On the other hand, there are people pushed to the absolute edge because of recurrent suffering they are unable to endure anymore. Cases of persons killing family members, including children, before ending their own lives are also on the increase. Students bullied in school or college often adopt this final step, while others do so because they cannot meet their parents’ expectations regarding education and career.

This situation has raised concerns about the general state of mental health in present day society. The increased pace of life, the lack of empathetic companionship of any kind, social and emotional isolation in urban areas, a generally uncaring attitude in society for the condition of others, are all contributing to suicidal tendencies. The supportive environment that existed in earlier days in large and joint families is not available at a time when the nuclear family is the norm. Earlier, financial and emotional difficulties were shared not just by family members but also the larger community. Today, it is only the bank and one’s credit score that can help tide over even short- term financial problems. Making things worse is the extreme toxicity of social media, which responds to anxiety not by alleviating the mood but by enhancing it. In a country like the US, ending one’s life is increasingly being prefaced by attacks upon others.

There are, of course, more professional psychologists available to help tide over crises, but depressed people mostly never get to benefit from their services. It is incumbent on society in general to not only be watchful but also develop a generally positive environment. Every community, particularly in the cities, must have interactive platforms available to all, so that no one is left behind. Public spaces and parks should encourage activities such as yoga, sports, melas and community celebrations so that the general mood is uplifted. Kindness towards the less well-off, the elderly and children, in general, creates an empathetic environment. Relationships beyond just the usual should be developed through clubs and commonly enjoyed pursuits like book reading, theatre, poetry meets, etc. The better off and the retired should help and advise the young in the search for employment. A generally happier society will thus be better armed to combat the darkness that envelopes so many minds in this day and age.