Asian School holds 26th Junior Sports Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Oct: The Asian School, Dehradun, celebrated its 26th Junior Sports Day with great zeal, transforming the school’s lush green woods into a vibrant arena of athleticism, camaraderie and joy.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest was Lieutenant Commander Aman Dobriyal accompanied by his wife, Manisha Dobriyal, both esteemed alumni of the school. A young and upcoming officer of the Indian Navy, Lieutenant Commander Aman Dobriyal has achieved key operational feats, including successful torpedo firings and the maiden Harpoon missile launch from a submarine and currently serves as Executive Officer (Second-in-Command) aboard INS Shankush. Returning for Founders’ Day, he exemplified how values nurtured at the school can guide excellence in service and leadership.

The sports day featured a wide range of races — from 25 m to 100 m sprints and relays — catering to all age groups. Pre-Primary students added cheer with Frog, Umbrella and Raincoat Races, while UKG students impressed with the Rainbow Drill. Students of Classes 4 and 5 energised the audience with a Chair Zumba Dance promoting fitness, followed by a vibrant Umbrella Drill showcasing teamwork and coordination. The little ambassadors from Classes 1,2 and 3 took the audience on a colourful parade across countries showcasing their culture, spirit and pride.

Adding a fun twist, parents participated in the “Hoop Hustle!”, fostering camaraderie and family engagement.

Lieutenant Commander Dobriyal appreciated the enthusiasm and dedication of the young athletes, highlighting the importance of sports in fostering a balanced lifestyle. The Principal, Ruchi Pradhan Datta, concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all contributors for the success of the event.

Dignitaries present included Directors Gaganjot Singh Juneja and Vartika Sah, Principal Ruchi Pradhan Datta, Head of Senior School Mukesh Nangia, Bursar Sandesh Sharma, Coordinator, Middle School, Amit Singh, Deputy Headmistress Surbhi Narula, Dean of Activities Shweta Matta, Head of Residence Subhash Sharma, Head of Sports Honorary Subedar Major Sanjar Rana (Retd).