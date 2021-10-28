Autonomy, accountability necessary for state universities: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) said, today, that both autonomy and accountability are important for the state universities. State universities should understand the importance of autonomy and ensure accountability in the public interest. He directed that the Vice Chancellors of the state universities work in mission mode and pay special attention to maintaining the prestige, quality education level, student-centred system, branding, imaging and high standards of the universities. The Governor said it was time to invest in research, technology and quality in higher education.

The Governor was speaking at a meeting of Vice Chancellors of all state universities and officers of higher education at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Singh directed that all the universities work in harmony for the upgradation of higher education. The challenges faced in the field of higher education would have to be overcome through coordinated efforts. Universities needed to work on modernisation, transformation, artificial intelligence, digitisation and new technology. The Covid period had given many opportunities for autonomy to the education world.

Reminding that universities are the conveyors of new thinking, modern ideas and revolutionary vision, the Governor said these needed to be integrated with India’s ancient culture, Sanskrit language, Ayurveda, etc. The educational institutions also had an important role to play in effectively implementing the new education policy.

He asked that Raj Bhawan be briefed regularly on development in the villages adopted by the universities, and the vision, mission and aspirations of the Vice Chancellors regarding their universities. He also underlined the need to honour meritorious students at the Raj Bhavan.

Also present on this occasion were Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Secretary to Governor Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Legal Adviser Amit Kumar Sirohi, VC of GB Pant University, Dr Tej Pratap, VC of Kumaon University, Dr NK Joshi, VC of Uttarakhand Ayurved University, Dr Sunil Kumar Joshi, VC of Soban Singh Jeena University, Narendra Singh Bhandari, VC of Doon University, Dr Surekha Dangwal, VC of Uttarakhand Open University, OP Negi and others.