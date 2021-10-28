U’khand’s Dr Prashant Gahtori included in 2021 Global AD Scientist Index

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Dr Prashant Gahtori, working as Associate Professor in the Department of Pharmacy, Graphic Era Hill University, here, has been included in the list of Global AD Scientific Index 2021. This was released by AD Scientific Index which shows scientific performance, provides evaluation, analysis of journals based on the scientific productivity of individual scientists and the characteristics of affiliated scientists.

The ‘AD Scientific Index’ reflects fairness and transparency in the global ranking of an individual researcher in 12 different subject areas, including medicine and health sciences. The “AD Scientific Index” is the first and only study to show the total and last five years’ productivity coefficients of scientists based on h-index and i10 index scores and citations from Google Scholar. In the survey, nine criteria were used to rank an individual scientist by 12 disciplines, 256 branches at 11,700 institutions in 186 countries in 11 regions of the world.

The “AD Scientific Index” provides both academic rankings and analysis results.

Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola has congratulated Dr Prashant Gahtori for getting a place in the global index list. He said that it is a proud moment for all and research is an integral part of any higher educational institution.

Prof Jasola added that, apart from the money and infrastructure, it is the competent human resource that actually innovates and develops new things.