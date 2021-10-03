Avalanche hits Indian Navy team on trek to Mt Trishuli in Chamoli, search on for 6 members

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun,/Chamoli, 1 Oct: A mountaineering team of the Indian Navy, which went for a trek to Trishuli mountain in district Chamoli, has been hit by an avalanche.

According to the latest reports, 14 members of the team have been rescued, while the search is underway for the remaining 6. The leading rescue team is from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi, along with those from the local administration.

As per the reports reaching here, the accident happened while the trekking team from the Indian Navy was going to scale Trishuli Mountain summit from Camp 3. This summit is at an altitude of 6,700 metres. The tea was hit by an avalanche following which there was no information about the whereabouts of the team members. Help was sought from NIM at around 11 a.m. A team of three, Instructor Deep Shahi and Saurabh, led by NIM Principal Col Amit Bisht, reached the avalanche site.

It may be recalled that Colonel Amit Bisht has scaled the summit of Mount Trishuli. He has firsthand experience of Trishuli.

When the reports last came in, the rescue operation was still underway to locate and rescue 6 members of the team, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

It is to be noted that IMD had issued an alert regarding the weather of Uttarakhand this morning itself. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of strong rains and thunderstorms in many areas of Uttarakhand for the next three days.