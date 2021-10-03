Road infrastructure is improving rapidly in U’khand: Rajnath Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Oct: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today unveiled a statue of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali at Peethasain, the native village of the great freedom fighter. The occasion was Garhwali’s death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh praised the late freedom fighter. Addressing a rally there, Singh said that Modi Government was paying top priority to improving the road network in Uttarakhand. He said that Uttarakhand was strategically located and, therefore, the Border Road Organisation (BRO), an army organisation, was constructing over a thousand kilometre long roads in the state. He added that, although the entire country would benefit from the construction of roads in Uttarakhand from a national security perspective, the people of Uttarakhand would benefit the most. They would immensely benefit from the economic perspective as they would be able to commute conveniently. He added that the work of black topping of the road was underway till Mana, the last village of the Indian border and this would be completed soon.

Singh reiterated that, now, it was easy to go on the Mansarovar Yatra via Lipulekh. This route was also more important than the earlier route from economic and strategic points of view. This route would be helpful in bringing India and Nepal closer. Nepal was not only a friendly country for us, but Indians had a family-like relationship with it. India had always been a strong advocate of peace. However, now India was also getting known for rapid development due to the visionary policies and work under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Defence Minister said that, in Galwan, the brave soldiers of the Indian Army protected the honour of the motherland. It was a happy coincidence that, today, when the statue of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali was being unveiled, the country was also celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its independence. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work had been done in mission mode in the last seven and a half years. For forty years, the ex-servicemen of the country had to wait for OROP. But Modi implemented OROP after becoming the Prime Minister. Singh reminded the audience obviously mindful of the fact that a large number of soldiers and ex-soldiers live in Uttarakhand.

Singh paid rich tribute to Garhwali in his address. He said that Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali was not only a true soldier, but he was also a fierce freedom fighter. He also actively participated in the Quit India Movement. Veer Chandra Singh was a Garhwali soldier by, both, karma and religion, Singh asserted.

At the programme, cheques were also distributed to the beneficiaries of the Deendayal Upadhyaya Yojana and kits were distributed to the beneficiaries of ‘Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana’ in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Cabinet Ministers Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi and Dhan Singh Rawat, and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while launching the ‘Mukhyamantri Swasth Yuva, Swasth Uttarakhand Yojna’ in the state, said that one open gym (Chief Minister Rural Youth Fitness Centre) would be opened in all the 7795 gram panchayats of the state at public places. Under the Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Paryatan Swarozgar Yojana, the ceiling of 50 percent subsidy for the purchase of electric luxury buses would be increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. For non-vehicular tourism enterprises in hilly areas, the existing ceiling of 33 percent subsidy will be increased from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The subsidy to entrepreneurs setting up homestays under Deen Dayal Grih Awas Yojana would be increased from the existing 33 percent of the total cost or Rs 10 lakh, whichever is less, to 33 percent of the total cost or Rs 12 lakh, whichever is less.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it was a matter of pride for all that today the state was remembering Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali. The Chief Minister said that ever since he started discharging his responsibility as ‘Chief Sevak’, the government was continuously taking decisions in public interest. The work of recruitment on 24,000 vacant posts in various departments, connecting the youth with employment was already underway. Along with this, camps were being organised in each district according to the convenience of the interested youth under the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme. Whatever the government was deciding, the mandatory orders were being issued for strict implantation of the orders. He said that the Char Dham Yatra had begun in the state after a long time. In such a situation, the government was working to ensure that the pilgrims did not face any problem. Women self-help groups working under the National Livelihood Mission had to face problems during the Corona period. A relief package of Rs 119 crores was given for them. The honorarium of village heads was increased.

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on behalf of the people of the state for coming to Uttarakhand. He said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was doing a very good job. Uttarakhand was progressing in every field, and was now finding its place among the leading states of the country in respect of many parameters.

On this occasion, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, MP, Garhwal, Tirath Singh Rawat, Cabinet Ministers Dr Harak Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat were also present.

Dhami batting well in slog overs: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the gathering at Peethasain praised the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in no uncertain terms. He said that Dhami was a slog over batsman who was hitting well in the last overs of a twenty-twenty match in cricketing parlance. Though he had come to bat in the slog overs of a twenty-twenty match, he was batting well and the people of Uttarakhand had lots of hope on him. Singh said that he was confident that Dhami would be able to live up to their expectations. He added that the destiny of any country or state depended on the intention of the government there. Dhami had given the right slogan that the government’s firm intention is ‘Talk less, Work more’.

He added that he had known Pushkar Singh Dhami since his student politics days. He had the energy, the ability and the will to do something big.