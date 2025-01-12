By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jan: Uttarakhand Ayurved University Vice-Chancellor, Arun Kumar Tripathi, made a presentation before the Governor , Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), at Raj Bhawan, regarding the progress of research under the ‘ One University – One Research ‘ initiative. The university is conducting research on the topic “Treatment of Fistula through Kshar Sutra Therapy”. Earlier, the Governor had instructed all universities in the state to conduct research in the interest of the state based on their expertise.

The Vice-Chancellor informed that in the past year, the university has conducted research and treated 182 people suffering from fistula. The objective of this research is to provide an effective and permanent solution to complex diseases like fistula. He mentioned that the primary causes of this disease are poor lifestyle, improper diet, and chronic constipation. People between the ages of 24 to 54 years are most affected, and it is more prevalent among men. He stated that Ayurveda offers a successful treatment for this disease, with a very low possibility of recurrence. He also mentioned that all patients were treated using Kshar Sutra therapy during the research .

Lt Gen Singh appreciated the university ‘s research efforts, stating that it would further strengthen people’s faith in Ayurveda. He emphasized the need for such research to solidify the scientific basis of Ayurveda and promote its recognition on a global scale. The Governor also mentioned that the final conclusions of this research would be shared with the Uttarakhand government and the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, to encourage broader adoption.