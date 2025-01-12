Mir Ranjan Negi lauds upcoming national games in state

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jan: Former international hockey player and coach Mir Ranjan Negi of ‘Chak De India’ fame has stated that he is looking forward to the upcoming National Games in Uttarakhand. He felt that the dreams of the players from the hills would be fulfilled with this event. He observed that this event would give sports talents a chance to come forward and create a sports atmosphere in Uttarakhand that would also capture the world’s attention.

Negi has also shared that he would be attending the 38th National Games and has extended his best wishes to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for organising the event. Originally from Almora district, Negi has been residing in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) for a long time, but his connection with Uttarakhand has remained strong. He is often seen in Uttarakhandi films and also seen giving tips to players at Maharana Pratap Sports College in Dehradun. Negi mentioned that he has been contacted by the organisers of the National Games and is eagerly looking forward to the event.