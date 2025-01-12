Karnaprayag Railway project boon for state: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

CHAMOLI, 11 Jan: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was on a tour of Chamoli district on Saturday. In Sewai, Chamoli, he conducted a site inspection of the under-construction Rishikesh- Karnaprayag railway line project and spoke to the departmental officials working there.

During his visit, Dhami sought detailed information from the officials of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) about the work being done at the railway station, under construction infrastructure facilities, and the progress of the project . He also met the workers playing an important role in the project and inquired about their well-being. The CM stated that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the dream of reaching the mountains by rail is now being fulfilled. He mentioned that the PM has shown his special attachment for Uttarakhand and the vision of a developed India through the gift of the Rishikesh- Karnaprayag rail line. Dhami called the rail line as a milestone in the development of Uttarakhand.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the state , Dhami asserted that the Prime Minister has given many gifts to Uttarakhand in the field of infrastructure development, including all-weather roads, air connectivity, and rail lines. Once the Rishikesh- Karnaprayag rail line is constructed, all four Dhams of Uttarakhand will be connected by rail. Dhami emphasised that upon completion, the rail line will provide transportation facilities to the people of the state , and benefit pilgrims and tourists visiting Badrinath and Kedarnath, especially during winter Yatra.