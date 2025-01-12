Tenders for blood bank at Coronation hospital issued

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 11 Jan: District Magistrate Savin Bansal is continuously striving to enhance the district’s health services. As a result of his persistent efforts in this direction, tenders have been issued for the blood bank work at the Coronation District Hospital.
Not only this, the government hospitals in the district have also received three new ambulances. They have been allocated to Nari Niketan, SSNCU, and the sub-district hospital. Additionally, the ICU at sub-district hospital Rishikesh, which had been inactive for a long time, has also been made operational now.
Instructions have also been given to improve the arrangement of specialist doctors, staff, and medicine counters in the SSNCU of the district hospital. Improvements are also being made to the food provided to patients at Vikasnagar hospital and its medicine counters.
A purchase order has been issued through JAM for installing two Operation Theatre lights for the newly constructed OT in Prem Nagar hospital. The construction of a guard room, repair of the water tank, construction of a canteen for patients and their attendants, and ramp construction work in the ICU are also in progress and expected to be completed within next 15 days.