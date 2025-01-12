Tenders for blood bank at Coronation hospital issued

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jan: District Magistrate Savin Bansal is continuously striving to enhance the district’s health services. As a result of his persistent efforts in this direction, tenders have been issued for the blood bank work at the Coronation District Hospital .

Not only this, the government hospitals in the district have also received three new ambulances. They have been allocated to Nari Niketan, SSNCU, and the sub-district hospital . Additionally, the ICU at sub-district hospital Rishikesh, which had been inactive for a long time, has also been made operational now.