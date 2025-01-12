Non Resident Uttarakhandis meet today

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jan: The city witnessed a heartwarming cultural reunion as registered Non Resident Uttarakhandis from around the globe arrived for the first International Pravasi ( Non Resident Migrants from Uttarakhand ) Uttarakhandi Conference to be held here today (Sunday). The guests were greeted with Uttarakhand ‘s rich cultural traditions at the airport and the hotel, receiving an emotional and enthusiastic welcome from the officials and the local people here on Saturday.

Being organised on the initiative of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the conference is being held at a local hotel with participation from Uttarakhandis representing 17 countries. Most attendees have already arrived by late Saturday evening, eager to join the one-day event. Dhami is set to inaugurate the conference, which includes four panel discussions focusing on key areas that include investment opportunities in Uttarakhand, hospitality and wellness, skill development, overseas employment, higher education, and herbal gardening.

Upon their arrival in Dehradun, the non–resident guests were welcomed by traditional Chholia dancers and cheer-leaders in cultural attire who applied tilak, invoking deep emotions among many. Anita Sharma from the United States fondly recalled her childhood memories and noted that this welcome feels like coming home after years. Similarly, Shailendra Negi from the UAE also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for orchestrating such a cultural experience.

The conference boasts the participation of several notable migrant Uttarakhandis, including Girish Chandra Pant from Dubai, a recipient of the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman, Dev Raturi from China, Anita Sharma from the United States, Bhuvan Tiwari from Japan, Sunil Thapliyal from Singapore, Meenakshi Dabral, and AK Kala from Thailand.