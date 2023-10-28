Baba Bulleh Shah’s Annual Urs celebrated in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 27 Oct: The Annual Urs of Baba Bulleh Shah was celebrated with great pomp here, at which devotees of all religions offered a Chadar at his tomb. There was a rush of devotees since morning to have darshan, presenting an example of inter-religious harmony.

Qawwali was also organised on this occasion, making the atmosphere devotional. These were based on Baba Bulleh Shah. On this occasion, a Chadar was offered by the committee and after that the devotees offered sheets and prasad. This continued throughout the day.

Members of the Baba Bulleh Shah Mazar Committee said that the specialty of this shrine is that devotees of every religion, Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Sikh come here, show religious unity and seek blessings.

Throwing light on the Baba’s tomb and its history, priest Manzoor Ahmed said that 45 years ago Baba Bulleh Shah appeared in a dream to a person living in Mussoorie and the tomb was established at this place. The influx of Baba’s devotees kept on increasing and, today, they come from all over India.