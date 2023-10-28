Need to strike balance between development & environmental conservation: Dhankhar

VP addresses UN Forum on Forests meet, ‘Country Led Initiative’, in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasised upon the need to strike a delicate balance between development and conservation in order to ensure that the forests continue to thrive while meeting the development requirements of the citizens. Noting that forests are the lifeline of a huge section of the population, especially the tribal communities, he underscored that conservation, though critical and crucial, cannot be isolated from the well-being of communities that rely on forest resources. Dhankhar was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the United Nations Forum on Forests- Country Led Initiative by India at the Forest Research Institute, here, today.

Dhankhar stated that this planet does not merely belong to the present generation. The present generation has to hand it over to future generations. Stressing the need to nurture and preserve biodiversity, he said that the people and the governments are merely trustees at the moment, and cannot afford to compromise the future generations with a reckless approach and over exploitation of natural resources.

In his address, the Vice President highlighted that sustainable development and containing climate change are quintessential to a secure future. Cautioning that these challenges in a sense are existential, he said that it will be difficult to survive on the planet if development is not sustainable.

Noting that climate challenge will not affect only the individuals but the whole planet, Dhankhar called for mustering all energy and resources to find the solution. He observed that, like COVID, which was a non-discriminatory challenge to every part of the globe, climate change is far more critical and severe.

Describing the synergetic global stance as the only option for resolution of environmental challenges, the Vice President said that, in this respect, one country cannot find a solution. There will have to be convergence of countries on a war footing to find a solution. Mentioning that forests provide a carbon sink that absorbs up 2.4 billion metric tons of carbon each year, he emphasised upon the need to realise that forests are a climate solution. He added that the forests are not merely a resource but also encompass the cultural, spiritual and intellectual heritage of the country.

He stressed that there is a need to ensure rejuvenation and nurturing of village grazing fields and the ponds, which are essential to village life and cattle. He also called for generating awareness among rural masses on these issues of vital importance. He also expressed happiness over the impactful implementation of the Amrit Sarovar scheme in Amrit Kaal.

Recognising that energy has become another method of weaponisation in the global arena, Dhankhar listed various steps taken by India towards clean energy generation. Expressing India’s commitment to clean energy, he stated that, by 2030, half of the country’s electricity will be generated from renewable sources.

Citing the National Green Hydrogen Mission as a visionary initiative, the Vice President noted that this offers avenues for employment, for entrepreneurs, and takes care of the challenges of climate change and environment.

Describing ‘Amrit Kaal’ as ‘our Gaurav Kaal’, Dhankhar said that the world is stunned at India’s phenomenal growth. Overtaking UK and France, Bharat has become the fifth largest global economy. By turn of this decade, Bharat will be the third largest global economy, this time getting past Japan and Germany, he asserted, while noting that this brings a great obligation on Bharat to tackle global issues that the world is facing.

Talking about the forest fires and wildfires, Dhankhar observed that despite technological advancements, even developed countries are facing this problem. Calling for a multi-layered approach to address this problem, he listed technology, awareness generation and sustenance of forests in the right manner as some of the necessary steps to mitigate wildfires.

Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd), Director General of Forests, Chandra Prakash Goyal, Juliette Biao Koudenouk po, Director, UNICEF, Bivash Ranjan, Additional Director General of Forests, and Bharat Lal, Director General, ICFRE, as well as a large number of delegates from various countries and international organisations also attended the event.