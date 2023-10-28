CBI serves summons on Harish Rawat

Dhami visits ailing former CM Harish Rawat at Himalayan Hospital

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 27 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today drove straight from Jolly Grant Airport on his return from Chennai to the Himalayan Hospital to visit ailing former Chief Minister Harish Rawat who is admitted there. Dhami enquired about Rawat’s wellbeing and wished him speedy recovery.

It may be recalled that former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and veteran Congress leader Harish Rawat’s vehicle had met with an accident in Kashipur and he suffered injuries. Following this, he came to Dehradun and is currently undergoing treatment at the Himalayan Hospital here.

Coincidentally, a team of CBI officials also reached the Hospital today and served a summons on Rawat. Harish Rawat is facing a CBI inquiry into a sting case related to the period when he was chief minister of Uttarakhand.

Rawat expressed shock and surprise at being summoned by the CBI team at a time when he is hospitalised and recovering from an injury. The doctors have advised rest.

Rawat has written a post on his social media accounts on Facebook and other platforms expressing his shock atr the incident. On his Facebook handle, Rawat has written, “Today a very important organisation came to inquire about my health. Actually, friends from the CBI came and served me a notice. I was very surprised because on a day when so many people are visiting me at the Hospital to enquire about my health, the CBI probably assumed that I pose a greater threat to the integrity, unity, security and democracy of the country. That is why they served a notice on me in the hospital itself. Hey, wow CBI!”

According to the doctors at the hospital, Rawat has been confirmed to have injuries to his ribs and waist. He has undergone several tests like CT Scan, MRI and Echo, etc., following which he has been advised to stay in the hospital for a few days. Meanwhile, among those who visited him at the Hospital apart from CM Dhami included Shankaracharya Rajarajeshwarashram, former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Doiwala MLA Brij Bhushan Gairola, Chancellor of Swami Ram Himalayan University, Vijay Dhasmana, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Karan Mahara, former Congress State President Pritam Singh, former MLA Rajkumar, former MLA Manoj Rawat, former MLA Om Gopal and Congress leader from Haridwar, Satpal Brahmachari.