Badrinath Dham will get a grand, divine & well-planned makeover: Dhami

CM offers prayers at Badrinath, reviews master plan works

Garhwal Post Bureau

Badrinath (Chamoli), 20 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today, visited the Badrinath Dham and offered prayers. On this occasion he sought the blessings of Lord Badrivishal for the prosperity, well-being and happiness of the state.

After offering the prayers, the CM inspected various construction and development works being undertaken under the Badrinath Master Plan. He reviewed the ongoing works, including the Aastha Path and sought details from the officials concerned regarding their progress. Dhami also directed the officials to ensure that all the construction works are completed in a quality manner and within the stipulated timeframe strictly in accordance with the prescribed standards. He said that, while carrying out the works, special attention should be paid to the convenience of the devotees as well as to the religious, spiritual and traditional sanctity of the shrine.

The CM also stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rapid work is being undertaken to give the Badrinath Dham a grand, divine and well-organised appearance in keeping with its religious and mythological significance. He emphasised that the facilities being developed under the Master Plan would provide better amenities to devotees visiting the shrine. He directed that special attention be paid to preserving the traditional identity, natural beauty and the spiritual character of the Dham while undertaking the development works.

Later, Dhami also participated in the ‘Badrinath Dham Katha Mahotsav’ organised under the aegis of the Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan. More than 150 sages and sadhvis and over 1,200 devotees from different parts of the country are participating in the festival. Mahant Swami Devprasad Das Swami and Sadguruvarya Dharmavallabhdas Swami of the Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan, along with a large number of saints and devotees, were present on the occasion.

The CM also asserted that the blessings and guidance of the sages have always been inspirational for society and the nation. Such spiritual events make an important contribution towards taking Sanatan traditions, culture and values of life to the younger generation. He also expressed his gratitude to the saints and devotees present at the programme.

The CM also observed that visiting the sacred Badrinath Dham is itself a unique spiritual experience. He said it is a matter of good fortune for him to participate in the Katha Mahotsav organised at the sacred shrine in the presence of the sages and the devotees with the blessings of Lord Badrivishal. He said that the Badrinath Dham is a major centre of India’s eternal consciousness and spiritual heritage. He reminded that the glory of this sacred shrine has also been described extensively in Indian scriptures. The land has remained a centre of penance, spiritual practice and spiritual consciousness for centuries.

Dhami said that, under the leadership of PM Modi, continuous efforts are being made for the preservation and promotion of the country’s ancient heritage, Sanatan culture and centres of faith. Under the PM’s guidance, facilities for devotees at major pilgrimage centres of Uttarakhand are being expanded while their religious and cultural identity is also being further strengthened.

He also reminded that PM Modi had described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand. He claimed that the state government is working with full commitment to realising this resolve. Uttarakhand has been endowed by nature with not only unparalleled beauty but also a unique spiritual heritage. The Char Dhams, the sacred Ganga and Yamuna, the Himalayas and Hemkund Sahib, among several other religious and spiritual sites, constitute the distinctive identity of Devbhoomi, he noted, adding that the government is making efforts to ensure that these pilgrimage centres are developed in an organised manner in accordance with the convenience of devotees, while their spiritual and cultural sanctity remains intact.

Minister of State ranked functionary Harak Singh, Madhav Prasad Semwal, BJP district president Gajpal Singh Bartwal, District Cooperative Bank chairman Gajendra Singh Rawat, BJP district general secretary Vinod Kanwasi, Arun Maithani, District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar and SP Surjeet Singh Panwar were among those present on the occasion, besides various public representatives, administrative officials and a large number of devotees.