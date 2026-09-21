India’s youth power represents a massive political force, with over 22 crore voters aged 18 to 29 acting as a decisive swing constituency. As the country approaches the next major electoral cycle, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress have sharply tailored their political strategies to capture the mandate of Gen Z and young millennials. However, their approaches reflect fundamentally different narratives of governance and public engagement. The ABVP victory in the DUSU elections has brought this even more into focus.

The BJP’s approach involves Aspiration, Tech, and Nation-Building. It positions India’s youth as the foundational architects of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and the driving force behind the Viksit Bharat @2047 vision. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy focuses on transforming raw ambition into tangible economic achievement. The party heavily leverages initiatives like Digital India, start-up incubators, and specialised skilling programmes to position itself as a facilitator for young entrepreneurs, content creators, and tech professionals. The party has deployed a dedicated Gen-Z outreach team utilising artificial intelligence, social media, and campus-level engagement. It explicitly labels the opposition as “anti-youth” dynastic entities that historically stifled progress, contrasting past governance with the stability and transparency of the current administration.

The Congress’s response is focused on grievance mobilisation and economic justice. Conversely, the Congress party treats youth disillusionment, particularly regarding economic distress, as the core of a nationwide political movement. Led by Rahul Gandhi, the opposition has pivoted from traditional rallies to decentralised, direct interactions designed to resonate with younger ears. Programmes like the Chhatron Ki Goonj initiative actively gather student grievances, focusing heavily on institutional accountability and systemic economic struggles. Gandhi’s messaging relies on the triad of “dard, data, daulat” (pain, data, wealth) to address structural inequalities.

The Congress platform relies on concrete welfare and employment pledges, including legal guarantees for apprenticeships, filling lakhs of vacant government jobs, and halting controversial recruitment models like the Agnipath scheme.

While the BJP historically has held a commanding lead among young voters—securing 40% of the youth vote in 2019 compared to Congress’s 20%—recent data shows a narrowing gap. The Congress has marked marginal gains among the youngest demographic (voters under 25). As the battle lines shift toward 2029, the political outcome will depend entirely on whether the youth choose the BJP’s macro-narrative of national progress and entrepreneurship, or the Congress’s micro-focus on job security and systemic reform.