Safe Fitness Initiative 2026’ held for gym owners, trainers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 20 Sep: Under the guidance of Dr Mahesh Kuriyal and Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Directors, MS Galaxy Multispeciality Hospital, the Department of Orthopaedics and the Department of Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation organised the ‘Safe Fitness Initiative 2026’ for gym owners, fitness trainers and fitness enthusiasts in Dehradun.

The initiative brought together gym owners and fitness professionals with the objective of promoting safe, scientific and injury-preventive fitness practices and strengthening collaboration between the fitness and healthcare communities.

As part of the programme, Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Dr Vishnu Vajpai and Dr Anamika Ghildiyal delivered health talks and interacted with gym owners and fitness trainers.

The experts shared practical insights on gym and sports injury prevention, safe exercise techniques, back pain, knee problems, cervical issues and appropriate rehabilitation. They also highlighted the importance of identifying warning signs and adopting appropriate training modifications for clients with existing musculoskeletal problems.

The programme was attended by Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Dr Sumita Prabhakar, Dr Naman Kuriyal, Dr Vishnu Vajpai and Dr Anamika Ghildiyal. Ayushman and Sanjay Pundeer also played an important role in organising the initiative.

Gyms participating in the initiative included Phoenix Premium Gym, Olympian Gym, God’s Gym at Kargi Chowk, Run Out Gym at Kargi Chowk, Gladiator Fitness Gym at Patel Nagar, Xtreme Fitness Gym at Pathri Bagh, Pro Ultimate Gym at Race Course, Anytime Gym at Ranaghar Chowk and Destiny Fitness at Pathri Bagh, among others.

The participating gyms were felicitated and presented with certificates in recognition of their participation and commitment towards promoting safe fitness practices.

The contribution and efforts of the fitness trainers were also appreciated during the programme. The initiative featured recognition categories including ‘Safe Fitness Ambassador-2026’ for gyms and ‘Safe Training Champion-2026’ for trainers, encouraging fitness professionals to make safety and responsible training an integral part of their practice.

The programme also highlighted the services of the hospital’s Integrated Neuro-Ortho Rehabilitation Centre, which brings together specialised care in Brain & Spine Surgery, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy, Sports Injury Management, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation, Trauma & Fracture Management, and Integrated & Coordinated Care.

The centre’s specialist team includes Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, Neurosurgeon; Dr Naman Kuriyal, Neurosurgeon; Dr Vishnu Vajpai, Orthopaedic, Joint Replacement & Sports Injury Specialist; and Dr Anamika Ghildiyal, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Specialist.

The initiative emphasised that fitness is not only about physical strength but also about training safely, using appropriate techniques and recognising injuries at the right time. The programme aimed to encourage stronger coordination between gyms, fitness trainers and medical professionals and promote a culture of safe and informed fitness in Dehradun.