U’khand girl Aarohi Bhattacharya triumphs in DUSU Elections

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUSSOORIE, 20 Sep: Demonstrating that grit and consistency can overcome any boundary, Aarohi Bhattacharya, a resident of Mussoorie, registered a landslide victory in the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) Elections held on 18 September 2026. Representing the Happy Club from Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma (ARSD) College, South Campus, Aarohi secured the post of Central Councillor with a sweeping margin of votes.

Aarohi’s journey to one of the country’s most prominent student union arenas is rooted in a strong academic foundation. A former student of the Convent of Jesus & Mary (CJM), Waverley, Mussoorie, she completed her Grade 12 in the PCM stream. Aarohi also served as a school Prefect during her tenure at CJM Waverley in 2023-24. She secured admission into the prestigious B.Sc. (Hons) Physics programme at ARSD College—ranked 5th nationally in the NIRF ratings—via the NTA CUET examinations in 2025.

Driven by her passion for Astrophysics and a long-term goal to pursue research in Physics, Aarohi is simultaneously pursuing a hybrid BSMS degree (currently in her 3rd semester) from IIT Patna.

Hailing from a family deeply tied to both the arts and public service, Aarohi credits her success to her roots.

Her father, Ritesh K Bhattacharya, is a music faculty member at CJM Waverley Mussoorie and a renowned musician in Uttarakhand. He has performed alongside icons like Padma Shri awardee Kailash Kher and is set to feature in an upcoming music album with Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal next month.

Aarohi’s mother, Nisha Bhattacharya, a dedicated public servant, has held an administrative position at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, for over two decades.

Inheriting her family’s artistic instincts, Aarohi is an accomplished singer and plays both the piano and guitar in her leisure time.

News of Aarohi’s victory sparked widespread celebrations across both Mussoorie and her hometown of Dehradun, with locals and well-wishers pouring in to congratulate her parents. Sister Beena John, Principal of CJM Waverley, along with the school’s staff, expressed immense pride and extended warm felicitations to their alumna for her stellar accomplishment.

Aarohi’s rise from a small hill town to a pivotal political post in India’s largest university serves as an inspiring reminder that dedication knows no geographic limits.