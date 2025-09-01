Badrinath Highway blocked at 5 locations

Dehradun, Aug 31 (IANS): With nature’s fury continuing in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, heavy rain brought down debris from a boulder collapse, blocking the Badrinath Highway at five locations.

The boulder collapse near Joshimath and Animath brought debris onto the road. The highway has been blocked at Pagal Nala, Nandprayag, Bhanerpani, Kameda and Chatwa Peepal.

All vehicles have been stopped at safe places. A motorable bridge on the Jyotirmath-Malari highway in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district got washed away, Chamoli Police said.

Taking to the social media platform X, Chamoli Police said: “Badrinath National Highway is blocked at Pagalnala, Nandprayag, Bhanerpani, Kameda, Chatwa Pipal. Jyotirmath-Malari Road is completely blocked for traffic after the bridge in Tamak Nala was washed away. In the Tharali area, the road is blocked in Kotdeep.”

Heavy rain has snapped connectivity to several areas in the border area of the Niti Valley.

Notably, on Friday, two people went missing after a cloudburst struck Mopata village under Dewal Tehsil of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Two other persons sustained injuries in the incident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Debris flow after the cloudburst has blocked areas, leaving several people stranded.” He said that the local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

The Chief Minister said that he is in constant contact with officials regarding this matter and has given necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrate for the effective execution of rescue operations.

Teams from the local administration and disaster management are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Authorities have assured that all necessary assistance is being extended to the villagers, and continuous monitoring of the situation is ongoing.

Last week, after the Chamoli cloudburst, Uttarakhand Chief Minister visited the disaster-affected areas of Tharali in Chamoli district to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations.

Responding to their concerns, CM Dhami assured the villagers that efforts to clear the road are underway on a war footing. The Chief Minister further announced immediate financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for families whose houses were destroyed and for the kin of those who lost their lives in the disaster.