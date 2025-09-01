MP Trivendra Rawat joins grand Nanda Ashtami ‘Doli Yatra’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 Aug: On the auspicious occasion of Nanda Ashtami, Member of Parliament from Haridwar and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in the grand Doli Yatra organised at Ambiwala, here, today.

Addressing the devotees, MP Rawat said that Maa Nanda Devi is not only the revered Deity of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand but also the very foundation of its culture, traditions, and life values. He added that the festival of Nanda Ashtami inspires all to unite and work for the welfare of society and the nation. He also offered prayers for the well-being of all.

The event witnessed the presence of Doiwala MLA Brijbhushan Gairola, local councillors, BJP leaders and workers, along with a large number of devotees. The Doli Yatra concluded in an atmosphere filled with devotion and chants of reverence for Maa Nanda Devi.