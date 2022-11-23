Bar Council of U’khand office bearers call on CM, demand welfare scheme for lawyers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Nov: Office bearers of the Bar Council of Uttarakhand met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his camp office, here, today.

On this occasion, they also submitted a memorandum of demands for an office of the Bar Council and for a welfare scheme for lawyers of the state. The Chief Minister said that all possible cooperation would be provided by the government on these demands. The officials of the Bar Council of Uttarakhand also appreciated the cabinet’s consent to the shifting of the High Court to Haldwani.

Manmohan Lamba, Chairman, Bar Council of Uttarakhand, and members Yogendra Tomar, Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Surendra Pundir and Rajbir Bisht were present on the occasion.