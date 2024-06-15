Be the success, Be that OAK!

By Pooja Marwah

In the dynamic realm of creative pursuits, there’s no precise playbook for success.

In the ever-evolving landscape of design and planning; the recipe for success remains elusive. No magic potions, mystical mantras, or rare powders promise enduring prosperity—except for one vital ingredient – Talent.

The cornerstone of creative expression, talent, is merely the starting point. Common as air, it’s the journey that transforms it into something extraordinary. Making your talent a reflex, an extension of yourself, is essential. But remember, this journey involves more than just harnessing skill—it’s about putting down roots. It’s about enjoying the experience.

So, deep dive into your passion, letting it intertwine with your very essence. Let it become a cozy cocoon that shields you from storms, a steadfast anchor amidst tumultuous winds. Difficulties will arise; tears, isolation, failures, and misery are the price tags of growth. But what they really do is forge your armour, steeling you for battles that lie ahead.

You will find your days blur with nights, weekends lost in work, and holidays claimed by your craft. But in the end, this relentless pursuit will be your secret to claiming a seat at the table of brilliance. Your dedication will summon light from the abyss, carving a tunnel that’s longer than you anticipated.

Go on ahead and fall in love with your work, marry it in spirit, and let it cast its shadow over your world. In this sea of endeavours, your craft is your steadfast ship, navigating uncharted waters. Invest in it, nurture it, provide it with sustenance. Because your commitment will determine your trajectory; it will be the engine propelling you forward.

One thing to remember here is that your journey won’t be paved with accolades alone. Ideas will be dismantled, convictions shaken, and rejections endured. The crucible of rejection may temper your spirit, toughening it for the challenges ahead. Suffer in silence, if needed, but never relinquish your grip.

This single trait is known by many names: tenacity, determination, grit, pluck, moxie, guts. It’s the true embodiment of strength. The crucible through which creativity transforms into brilliance, obstacles into opportunities. While others falter, you—the oak—stand firm, unyielding.

A season will arrive when the world recognises your mettle. Your unwavering reliability will beckon them. But remember, as you ascend, stay grounded. In the realm of ceaseless change, be the oak that stands still.

For an oak knows that its place is here, its growth aligned with purpose. In the symphony of time, an oak has no need for wanderlust. So, embrace your place. Be an oak—steadfast, resolute, and rooted.

So, when the world beats a path to your door, they’ll find you standing tall, the embodiment of unwavering dedication. Be the success. Be that Oak!

(Pooja Poddar Marwah is an award winning author and Blogger. She writes an contemporary living and offers incisive reflections on the world around us. Her blog, Random Conversations is a go to guide to deal with the myraid stuggles we face each day.)