Need to Change Temperament

By Ayush Verma

Recently, World Environment Day witnessed a surge in action taken by people all around the globe. The climate crisis is no longer a deliberation of some selected class. Now every section of society is concerned about climate change. Calamities have witnessed the participation of diverse communities, whether related to the Joshimath landslide or the Kumaon fire infernos. Eventually, this shows the effective role of social media, influencers, and other organisations.

Despite doing all this, the situation is worsening. Unfortunately, most do not even think of it. Planting new seedlings, plastic cleanliness drives, and other initiatives are indubitably significant. However, it also creates a lot of chaos when we discuss the climate crisis. In most cases, positive results have not been seen. There exists a huge gap between what is needed and what we are doing. Active public participation is the need of the hour. We need to change our temperament when it comes to the climate crisis in the twenty-first century. Now, it is time to adhere to the scientific approach, whether it is a cleanliness drive or a plantation drive. Otherwise, it may be insidious to society.

The potential to act is certainly not similar for everyone. They should engage themselves according to their potential to solve problems and this depends on multiple factors, viz. age, academic qualification, exposure to the environment, and dedication. Initially, we should make an action plan at the local level. Starting from a micro level, connecting rural entrepreneurship with environmental conservation is one of the most sustainable ways to curb the climate crisis. It provides active participation to every section of society. The main characteristics of this method are that it provides economic feasibility and a sense of camaraderie among all sections of society.

Unless we do not connect environmental conservation with economic platforms it will only remain a burden for all of us. We should focus on the fingers-to-fist model, connecting an individual through a whole community. Cottage industries, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and youth clubs are some of the examples through which we can get active participation from all segments of society. Consequently, it will also result in curbing the problem of permanent migration especially in districts like Pauri – Garhwal and Almora. Action taken by a particular village in a united way will help in the climate crisis and will contribute to the economic development of local bodies.

(Ayush Verma studies at Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Uttarakhand. He is also a volunteer in the National Service Scheme and has been working voluntarily to avert the climate crisis and migration. He is also a professional mountaineer and loves to play the guitar.)