Best Delegation Trophy won by The Doon School

Welham Boys’ School hosts WELMUN 24

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRAFUN, 10 August: Welham Boys' School hosted the Welham Model United Nations Conference (WELMUN-2024) from August 8-10, 2024. The theme of the conference was 'Concordia Discordia,' which translates to 'A Harmony of Discord.' This theme reflects the paradox that progress demands collaboration while the world thrives on diversity. It symbolized the idea that discord and harmony can coexist, shaping the confluence of existence. The conference set exceptionally high benchmarks and brought together 400 delegates from 27 leading public schools across India and abroad. The event featured intense discussions, heated debates, and a strong sense of camaraderie. Notably, the participation of international delegates from Indian School Al Ghubra, Muscat added to the excitement. The ambitious student delegates introduced fresh challenges and intellectual energy that surpassed the audience's expectations.

The Chief Guest of the opening ceremony Lt Gen KJ Singh (retd) spoke about the functioning of the United Nations fostering awareness and education among the student delegates. He reiterated that events like WELMUN enhance skill building, which is particularly required during conflict resolution.

The student-driven event was organized by an Executive Committee consisting of 7 student executive chairs. They led seven committees that simulated various UN Committees, including the United Nations Security Council, Disarmament and International Security Committee, United Nations Human Rights Council, Lok Sabha, International Criminal Police Organization, United Nations Economic and Social Council, and the International Press Corps. The committees discussed critical issues such as the ‘Arab-Israeli War,’ ‘The Maritime Chokepoints,’ and the ‘Role of Article 356 and the Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.’

Jaap Sardana, the Secretary General of WELMUN 2024, and Krishna House Prefect led the Secretariat with distinction. He guided the delegates through thought-provoking discussions on various international affairs, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, negotiations, and innovation while upholding national values.

The Closing Ceremony was graced by the Member of Parliament, Pushpendra Saroj, as the Chief Guest. Saroj is the youngest ever member of Parliament and an ex-Welhamite from the Batch of 2016. Saroj spoke about the significance of education in shaping his perspective and decision-making skills. He advised young students on the importance of understanding diverse perspectives, engaging with the community, and being proactive in addressing social issues. Additionally, he stressed the significance of effective communication, empathy, and a focus on collaboration as essential elements in fostering consensus.

The Welham Boys’ School Model United Nations sought to create a platform for young individuals to actively engage in diplomatic efforts to address and transform global conflicts. Furthermore, it aimed to foster and develop the potential of future leaders. The prestigious Best Delegation Trophy at WELMUN 2024 was won by The Doon School.