Fresh landslide reported in Kedar Valley after heavy rains

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudrarprayag, 10 Aug: A fresh landslide was reported in Kedar Valley this morning after the torrential rains that occurred late last night in Rudraprayag district. This landslide is in the zone which is already facing the brunt of landslides in past two weeks.

The landslide created a stir in Rudraprayag district this morning. This landslide has happened on the Kedarnath National Highway. Rocks and boulders and the debris suddenly fell near Doliya Devi. After the caving in of a portion of the hill, in no time, large boulders and debris started falling down from the mountain, blocking the Kedarnath National Highway and bringing the movement of vehicles to a total halt. Fortunately, no passenger or vehicle rider came under the grip of boulders and debris during this dangerous landslide.

In addition, another landslide has also occurred on the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district. Due to heavy rains on Friday, debris fell from the hill and came on the National Highway. Due to this, traffic has been stopped in Kameda near Gauchar. The National Highway is being cleared of debris in Chhinka. The Tharali-Dewal motor road is closed due to debris on the road near Nandkesari. Here stones are continuously falling on the road from the hill. The road has been completely closed due to falling stones. In the landslide zone, big stones kept on falling from a steep hill up to 200 metres long. In such a situation, movement here has turned very risky. After the rain stopped, stones continued to fall in the bright sunshine.

Due to heavy rain late at night, other roads including the National Highway are also blocked at many places, due to which a lot of problems are being faced in movement. Meanwhile, the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway has opened after 12 hours at Kameda near Gochar. After which the people stuck in the jam heaved a sigh of relief. The highway was closed at Kameda due to heavy rain last night. Tehsildar Karnaprayag Sudha Dobhal said that due to heavy rain on Friday night, debris fell from the hill and came on the road. Due to which the traffic was closed. A large number of vehicles were stranded here. There is a sliding zone at Kameda on the Badrinath highway. Due to the closure of the highway, a large number of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road. On the other hand, land erosion is also taking place at Krishna Chatti in Yamunotri. Due to continuous rain around Yamunotri Dham, a Kachcha Dhaba was washed away in the Yamuna river due to erosion of the Yamuna river at Krishna Chatti between Janakichatti and Phoolchatti.