Better practices mooted at Ghildiyal Memorial meet

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

GOA, 23 Jan: The 11th Dr BP Ghildiyal Memorial Lecture was held at the ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute in Goa. This lecture brought together agricultural scientists from across the country to discuss ways to provide farmers with better seeds, management practices , and techniques to enhance crop yields.

AK Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi, emphasized the need to increase agricultural productivity to double farmers’ income. He stressed the importance of translating scientific research findings into practical applications for the fields, particularly for small-scale farmers, and highlighted the necessity of in-depth studies at research centers before introducing new technologies. He also mentioned the large area under vegetables and horticulture in India.

Udit Ghildiyal , son of the late BP Ghildiyal , thanked the organizers and the attending scientists on behalf of his family. He also announced a donation of five lakh rupees (₹5,00,000) from the Ghildiyal family as a sign of their commitment to the society.

The event was attended by several distinguished scientists, including SK Chaudhary (DDG, ICAR), YK Shive (President, ISAP), Praveen Kumar (Director, ICAR-Central Coastal Agricultural Research Institute, Goa), and Pragati Pramanik, along with Debashish Chakraborty from Bangladesh.