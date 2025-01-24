DM Bansal, SSP Ajai Singh cast their vote

By OUR STAFF REPORTER DEHRADUN 23 Jan: District Magistrate and District Election Officer Savin Bansal cast his vote on Thurssay for the municipal elections at the booth set up at CNI Girls Inter College, Rajpur Road here. Similarly, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh exercised his franchise at the booth set up at Kanya Gurukul Vidyalaya, Rajpur Road.

Both officials also conducted inspections of polling booths under the Municipal Corporation area to review the arrangements. They visited several booths, including at CNI Girls Inter College and Gurukul Girls School and Guru Nanak Academy, Raipur Road; Government Primary School, Adhoiwala; Vinod Modern Academy, Sahastradhara Road; Apollo Inter College, Sahastradhara Road and Manav Bharati School, Nehru Colony.