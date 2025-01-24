Kesarwala voters boycott civic polls

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 23 Jan: Despite the State Election Commission is urging people to cast their vote in the ongoing municipal elections, certain areas have witnessed a boycott of the polls . One such case is from the Kesarwala area (Maldevta area) of Dehradun Municipal Corporation, where there are about 400 voters , but only a handful votes were cast by 4 pm. In fact, only one vote was cast here by noon. Residents of Kesar Wala area have boycotted the election. According to local residents, the people of Kesarwala are very angry over the inclusion of their rural area under the Municipal limits and that ire has led to their decision to boycott voting. The locals also shared that Kesarwala was added to the Dehradun Municipal Corporation without the consent of the local people. They also complain that since its inclusion under the territorial jurisdiction of Dehradun Municipal Corporation, Kesarwala has has not received any additional facilities. There has been a long-standing demand for installation of street lights in the area, but no one from the Municipal Corporation has addressed this issue so far.