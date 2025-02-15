Beyond Successful

Even Modi fans will have been surprised by the extraordinary bonhomie displayed between him and US President Donald Trump during their meetings. It was expected that due to Trump’s aggressive stance on tariffs and his belligerence towards other countries, including neighbours Mexico and Canada, a similar attitude would be on display regarding India. However, it is clear that despite the need to meet Trump’s demands on tariffs, the sum total of the India-US relationship is a huge positive. It seems that the effort put by Modi into cultivating Trump during his first term has paid huge dividends.

Fundamentally, however, this reflects India’s growing strategic power in the global scenario. Not only will it play an increasingly stabilising role in its region and the world, its growing economic heft, with much of its potential still unexploited, draws the attention of the major world economies. It is also the most viable alternative to China’s economic and military might. This is why Trump spoke so positively about the Quad. This is the reason why Modi has not just been feted in the US but also in France by President Emmanuel Macron, who went beyond protocol to be friendly.

Even as there may be problems with tariffs as each economy seeks to protect its economic base, there is recognition of the inter-relatedness of India’s emerging technological expertise with that of these countries. India’s doesn’t need motorcycles or cars that much, but does require high quality civilian and military aircraft, weapons systems, naval craft and related equipment. Both, France and the US would bid for such deals. In the case of the US, it has been pointed out by experts, it would be simpler to shift much of the manufacturing to India. All this can only happen if greater trust is developed, which has traditionally been betrayed by the US in past moments of crisis. And then, of course, there is the growing AI sector that cannot be limited by national boundaries and requires development of acceptable regulatory protocols.

Trump’s fulsome praise for Modi and respectful body language reflects the expectations he has of the US-India relationship. The Indian Prime Minister was among the first world leaders to be invited to the White House after Trump’s taking over, and there was concern how an administration still settling down would manifest itself. In the end, the meet proved a success, credit for which should also go to the groundwork put in by EAM S Jaishankar.