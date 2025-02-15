“The Best is Yet to Come” – Lakshya Sen on Uttarakhand’s Sports Potential

By Anukriti Srivastava

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand have marked a significant moment for the state’s sports scene. For Lakshya Sen, a former World Junior No. 1 and a prominent Indian badminton player, this event is particularly meaningful. “It’s an amazing feeling to have such a prestigious event in Uttarakhand,” Sen stated, praising the efforts of the Uttarakhand Government, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Sports Minister Rekha Arya, and the Uttarakhand Olympic Association in organising the Games. Sen believes that hosting the National Games will have a profound effect on Uttarakhand’s sports culture, motivating young athletes to pursue professional paths. He acknowledged the Sports Directorate, under the leadership of Sports Secretary Amit Sinha and Sports Director Prashant Arya, for their contributions to the event’s success. “This exposure will inspire many to strive for excellence,” he noted. While he couldn’t attend every event, he recognised the high level of competition and the enthusiasm shown by the athletes. “I’m sure the audience had a fantastic time watching top athletes display their talents,” he remarked.

Regarding Uttarakhand’s capacity to host more sporting events, Sen highlighted the necessity for infrastructure improvements. “If we continue to enhance our stadiums, training centres, and other facilities, Uttarakhand can definitely host more national and even international competitions,” he stated. He commended the ongoing upgrades but emphasised the need for further development, particularly in establishing more badminton academies, coaching centres, and scholarship programmes. “Regular district, state, and national-level tournaments are essential to foster a strong sports culture,” he added.

He also pointed out the necessity for high-performance training centres that offer modern fitness, physiotherapy, coaching, and nutrition programs. “With increased financial support and sponsorships for grassroots athletes, they can dedicate themselves fully to their training,” he mentioned. Although Uttarakhand has made progress in sports infrastructure, he believes there is still significant potential to be realised. “The establishment of new training centres and athlete-friendly policies is promising, but there is much more to accomplish,” he noted. To boost youth participation in sports, Sen suggested incorporating sports into school curricula, organising talent identification programmes, and creating mentorship initiatives. “We need more coaches and training facilities,” he stressed, proposing corporate sponsorships and government partnerships to improve resources. He pointed out India’s advancements in badminton, athletics and wrestling, crediting success to scientific training methods, government initiatives, and corporate support. He recommended state-level adaptations of programmes like Khelo India and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), such as “Khelo Uttarakhand” and “Uttarakhand TOPS”.

Looking ahead, Sen sees India becoming a major force in Olympic sports. “With better support systems, increased funding, and grassroots development, India is poised to win more medals in the next decade,” he predicted. He also stressed the significance of identifying talent early, providing high-quality coaching, ensuring consistent funding, and offering international exposure. “Enhancing the domestic league system will give athletes valuable match experience,” he pointed out.

For young athletes, Sen underscored the importance of dedication, discipline, and patience. “The journey is challenging, but with hard work, proper guidance, and self-belief, dreams can come true,” he encouraged. He urged aspiring players to take advantage of government facilities, seek quality coaching, and keep their passion for the sport alive. One of the memorable moments of the National Games for Sen was passing the torch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It was a tremendous honour to be part of such a significant moment in my home state,” he shared. Although an injury prevented him from competing, he stayed actively engaged with his team. “With support from my father and brother, I concentrated on coaching, building team spirit, and assisting the team in any way I could,” he revealed.

Lakshya expressed great pride in Team Uttarakhand’s accomplishments, celebrating their collection of 22 gold, 33 silver, and 41 bronze medals, thus far. Reflecting on the progress of badminton, he noted the men’s team’s journey from a quarter-final exit in 2015 to winning bronze in 2023 and silver this year, while the women’s team reached the finals in their first appearance. He credited these successes to the commitment of the players and the tireless efforts of their coaches, including his father DK Sen, Coach Lokesh Negi, Ichwansyah from Indonesia, Poonam Mehra, Rajesh Mallah, Akshat, Bhaskar Bohra, and Trainer Pankaj Bharadwaj. “Nothing is achievable without a strong team. A player can only do so much alone, but with the right team, they can truly excel,” he emphasized.

Lakshya Sen wrapped up by expressing his pride in the flourishing sports culture of Uttarakhand. He extended his gratitude to CM Dhami, Sports Minister Rekha Arya, Sports Secretary Amit Sinha, Sports Director Prashant Arya, and the entire Sports Directorate for their steadfast support. “With ongoing investment in facilities, funding, and performance development, Uttarakhand has the potential to become a significant hub for Indian sports,” he stated.