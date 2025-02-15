CM Dhami calls for unified action & public participation to combat forest fires

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a mock drill organised at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in the IT Park here, today, where he called for unified action to combat forest fires. He added that to address the persistent challenge of forest fires in the state, future strategies must be developed by analysing past incidents.

Dhami also emphasised on the importance of greater public participation in forest fire prevention, urging collaboration among government departments, social organisations, NGOs, Mahila Mangal Dals, Yuvak Mangal Dals, and forest panchayats. He also directed that strict action be taken against anti-social elements responsible for setting forests on fire.

The mock drill was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Union Home Ministry, and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Speaking on the occasion, the CM stressed that all departments must work in unison for effective forest fire control. He instructed Principal Secretary, Forests, RK Sudhanshu to issue a directive ensuring the participation of all departments in fire prevention efforts. He also stressed on the need to implement proven models such as the Shitalakhet approach and methods like Chaal-Khal and Talaiya, while also seeking support from the Jalagam Department. He also stressed on greater role of modern technology in dealing with forest fires, while observing that forest fires not only destroy valuable forest resources but also lead to loss of wildlife.

To mitigate these risks, Dhami advocated for large-scale awareness campaigns and innovative prevention strategies. He also urged the people of Uttarakhand to actively participate in efforts towards prevention of forest fires.

The mock drill, conducted across 16 locations in six districts in the state today, focused on addressing forest fire scenarios, improving response time, and promoting public cooperation. The CM expressed confidence that such exercises would enhance preparedness and significantly aid in controlling forest fires. He also extended gratitude to the Union Home Ministry for providing modern firefighting equipment to the state.

Also present at the event were Vice Chairman of the State Advisory Committee on Disaster Management Vinay Kumar Rohila, Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, IG Fire Mukhtar Mohsin, NDMA Senior Consultant Aditya Kumar, Additional Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Anand Swaroop, Implementation DIG Rajkumar Negi, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) Nishant Verma, Joint Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Obaidullah Ansari, and the District Magistrates from the six districts concerned who attended virtually.