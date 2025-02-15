Graphic Era Global School gets affiliation for 11-12 grades

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Feb: This year, Graphic Era Global School will begin admissions for class 11 as well. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has granted permission to Graphic Era Global School to offer various subjects in classes 11 and 12.

The spokesperson of Graphic Era Global School revealed that the subjects for 11th and 12th approved by the Council include Computer Science, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Mathematics, Business Studies, Accounts, Commerce, Economics, Psychology, Geography, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, History, Art, Physical Education, Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service. The affiliation was granted to the school after a thorough inspection of its infrastructure, faculty qualification, management, curriculum and other academic facilities by the CISCE team. With this affiliation till class 12, the students will now study under the nationally recognised curriculum.

To ensure the holistic development of students, Graphic Era Global School offers state-of-the-art facilities such as smart classroom, laboratories, library and sports ground. Along with studies, the students also participate in various activities like Football, Shooting, Skating, Badminton, Volleyball, Basketball, Cricket, Squash, Yoga, Swimming, Product design, Fine Arts, Hockey, Table Tennis, Folk & Western dance, Singing (Western & Indian) and Stem & Robotics lab.